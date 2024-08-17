Cloudy weather with thunderstorms expected in Karachi, says PMD

Vehicles and bikers make their way through heavy rain at Zero Point in Islamabad on August 15, 2024. APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Saturday that cloudy conditions in the port city will persist for the next 24 hours with a chance of rain and thunder.

The PMD's forecast expects the maximum temperature in Karachi to reach 30°C to 32°C with 81% humidity in the air. It also revealed that winds in the city are blowing in from southwest at a speed of six kilometres per hour.

It's important to note that the Met Office has also issued a nationwide rain warning, with the metropolis expected to receive significant rainfall today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).

Meanwhile, PMD's Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz also raised concerns about potential urban flooding in low-lying areas of the metropolis as a result of the expected heavy rain today.



According to the meteorological department, the monsoon spell is likely to continue till August 25 in the country, during which thundershowers may hit various districts of Sindh and Punjab.

A day earlier, different parts of the country including Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced rainfall.

However, the weather in Punjab's Lahore has turned pleasant as rainfall continues in the city and other parts of the province. Additionally, different areas in the city also experienced strong winds.

Moreover, many cities of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Kasur also received rain and heavy rain was also recorded in many KP and Balochistan areas.