Prince Harry shares sweet kiss with beaming Meghan Markle in Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a heartwarming moment on Thursday during their tour of Colombia.



The Duke of Sussex wrapped his arm around his wife and tenderly planted a kiss on her head as she radiated joy at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá.

Markle, glowing in a stunning metallic jacquard dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, showed her affection by placing her hand on Harry’s knee and beaming at him as he spoke.

The dress, valued at $2,150, featured a sweetheart neckline and a keyhole cutout, paired beautifully with brown Jimmy Choo sandals.

During their cultural outing in Colombia, Meghan Markle, the founder of American Riviera Orchard, dazzled with her soft curls and elegant accessories.

She wore a Cartier Juste un Clou necklace, valued at $13,400, along with other gold jewelry, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry embraced a relaxed summer style, donning a beige blazer and slacks paired with a blue shirt.

Their four-day trip, however, coincides with a recent shake-up in their team. The Sussexes’ chief of staff, Josh Kettler, resigned after just three months.

Reports indicate that Kettler’s departure was a mutual decision, following a trial period with the couple.

Despite the staffing changes, Harry and Meghan have been enjoying their Colombian tour, immersing themselves in local cultural performances and continuing their engagements with enthusiasm.