Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrap day 1 in Colombia with inspiring message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their four-day working visit to Colombia with a vibrant and engaging start.



The day began with a warm tea and coffee session with Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

During this charming meet-and-greet, Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged thoughtful welcome gifts and shared a meal of traditional pan de bono (Colombian cheese bread).

Following their meeting, they delighted in playing with local schoolchildren at Colegio Cultura Popular, participating in an insightful session where they discussed the digital landscape and its impact on society.

The day also included performances by Colombian artists, adding a cultural touch to their busy schedule.

Ms. Márquez expressed that she and the Sussexes share common goals, particularly in advocating for a safer digital environment and better mental health for children globally.

As revealed by Alejandro Eder, the mayor of Cali, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend the renowned Petronio Álvarez Festival in the city during their visit.

The festival will be a highlight of their tour, which focuses on key themes including female empowerment, support for the military community, and the vital issues of mental health and digital literacy for today’s youth.

Throughout their visit, Harry and Meghan will engage in various activities centered around these themes, showcasing their commitment to these important causes.