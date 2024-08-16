Meghan Markle’s genuine efforts to win Princess Kate’s favour revealed

Meghan Markle’s sincere efforts to build positive relationship with Princess Kate laid bare

Meghan Markle’s genuine attempts to build a positive relationship with Princess Kate have been disclosed.

When Meghan joined the Royal Family in 2018, Kate was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, who was born in April of that year.

To win over her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle is said to have baked homemade treats and prepared "care packages" for Kate.

Jennifer Peros, the editor-in-chief at US Weekly, previously shared: "Meghan loves to cook so now that Kate is pregnant with her third child, she really has been baking and making little dishes [which] she'll drop off to Kate."

A source also previously told ET that Meghan would also make baked treats for Kate's two elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - now aged 10 and 9, reports the Express.

Meghan is said to have won over the hearts of her niece and nephew with her cooking skills - especially during the early days of dating Prince Harry. Before the birth of Louis, a source told ET that Kate had been eager to “guide” Meghan into the whirlwind of a working royal life.

Speaking in early 2018, the source said: "Kate has been doing whatever she can to help Meghan adjust to life behind Palace walls. Of course with two little ones, and a third on the way, Kate has her hands full but she’s been guiding Meghan on Palace protocol and supporting her."

Meghan Markle's upcoming baking show with Netflix, in partnership with Archewell Productions, has been previously confirmed.

According to Deadline, the show will explore "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship." While the show’s title and release date are yet to be announced, it is expected to complement the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.