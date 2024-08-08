Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bow to circumstances: 'giving up'

Harry and Meghan withdrew from their roles as working royals in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly "desperately seeking" a reconciliation with the Royal Family amid concerns over the upcoming US election.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex withdrew from their roles as working royals in 2020 and settled in Montecito, California. However, their involvement in the US election has raised issues, especially given public criticism from figures like Donald Trump and his son Eric.

Harry's US visa is also under scrutiny in a legal case concerning disclosure of his drug history, which he has openly discussed in his autobiography.

Royal sources suggest that Harry and Meghan are eager to mend fences with the Royal Family amidst the uncertainty of the US election outcome.



A source told the Mail: "It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift."

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with senior members of the monarchy has deteriorated over the last few years.

In 2023 following the publication of the Duke of Sussex's autobiography Spare, King Charles asked the couple to vacate the royal residence.

Spare contained multiple attacks on senior members of the Royal Family including Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales.

The Sussexes officially vacated the royal residence in July 2023 and have not found a UK base since leaving Frogmore.

Prince Harry has made multiple trips to London since being evicted from Frogmore Cottage but has stayed in hotel rooms rather than at a Royal Family residence.

The Duchess of Sussex has not visited the UK since September 2022 and her absence looks set to continue.

In a TV interview last month, Harry told ITV he did not feel comfortable bringing Meghan Markle with him to the UK due to security reasons.



