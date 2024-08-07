King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry over shocking Archie, Lilibet decision

King Charles, who is a doting grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, is also concerned about the well-being of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The monarch has not seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children since June 2022, and given growing rift between the father and son, it’s less likely that he will be seeing them any time soon, per royal author Tom Quinn.

The author told The Mirror that following the attacks from the Sussexes, the monarch is expecting Harry to let go of the grudges from the past.

However, Harry’s decision to use his children as leverage to return to UK has left his cancer-stricken father fuming.

“Charles believes Harry should let bygones be bygones for the sake of Archie and Lilibet,” Quinn told the outlet. “But he senses that access to the children is being used as a bargaining chip and that, in Charles' view, is unforgivable.”

The author also noted that King Charles has cut off all contact with the Duke of Sussex, leaving his calls unanswered.

“Despite Harry's attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious,” Quinn said. “So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son.”