Prince William, Kate Middleton make big decision about future King George

Prince William, Kate Middleton make big decision for future King George

Kate Middletown and Prince William have taken a very smart step for their eldest son Prince George's future royal role.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly driving forward with plans that could benefit George, who's second-in-line to the throne.

It comes amid reports that William and Kate have reportedly hired a new assistant private secretary.



Commenting on the the couple's smart decision, a royal corresponded claimed the young royal will greatly be benefitted by the decision of his parents.

Cameron and Svar Nanan-Sen discussed the couple's upcoming plan for George on GB News, who will one day become the Prince of Wales.

Cameron said: "A royal source told me that when William took on the title of Prince of Wales he had started to learn Welsh. His first big engagement post the royal mourning period was to Swansea with the princess at the time. That was in 2022."

The journalist continued: "They want to, I'm told, deepen the trust and respect and understanding of the Prince and Princess of Wales. But I was told all of that in 2022."



He explained: "They want to take things at their own pace, as we mentioned at the start they've had a very difficult year, but it looks like they're starting to really drive forward this."

This new appointment of an assistant private secretary appears to be their way of doing things.

However, the expert went on saying: "Whoever gets this job has got a pretty difficult task because they've got to write specific advice for Kate and William, and report directly to them."



He continued: "If William and Catherine want to give them a particular task, they're going to have to do that. So it's going to be really interesting to see if this appointment's made and then what they do with it."

Svar also shared her opinion on the development, saying: "I think this is part of a long-term strategy for Catherine and William. This might be planning for years, if not decades ahead.

There will be a day when Prince George will become the Prince of Wales, too. So this may be something that they're looking to put infrastructure in place, not just for them to benefit from, but also for Prince George as well."

Kate and William want Prince George to fully understand his future royal role and its importance and significance.