Zara Tindall celebrated as 'sister Prince William never had' in heartfelt praise

Zara Tindall and Prince William's close bond highlighted.

Zara Tindall and Prince William have maintained a remarkably close relationship since childhood, with Zara often described as "the sister William never had."



In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, royal author Ingrid Seward praised the strong bond between the two, who were born just 13 months apart.

Recently, Zara Tindall has emerged as a significant source of support for Prince William during a challenging period for the royal family.

Her supportive presence was evident at Royal Ascot in June, where she was seen offering a comforting embrace to William and linking arms with him as they chatted in the Parade Ring.

Ingrid Seward commented on their relationship, saying, "Zara is the sister William never had. They've always had terrific fun together and have consistently supported each other throughout their lives."

Known for her warmth and affection, she has been a pillar of support for Prince William and King Charles amid their health challenges.

As one of Prince George's godparents, Zara has rallied to support William, whose wife Kate is undergoing cancer treatment, and King Charles, who is recovering from cancer himself.

In May, she, along with her brother Peter Phillips, and royal cousins Beatrice and Eugenie, assisted William in hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace.