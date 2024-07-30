Tori Spelling recalls hysteria of Shannen Doherty's tragic death

Tori Spelling relives close friend Shannen Doherty's death

Tori Spelling is looking back on the tragic death of her best friend Shannen Doherty.

Rehashing the hysterics of the day her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star passed away, the 51-year-old actress revealed that her phone 'kept buzzing' at 7am as the news sent shockwaves through her inner circle.

Spelling, who expressed grief over Doherty’s death now and every then, opened up on her misSPELLING podcast about the horrific moment she learned the 53-year-old was gone.

She said, “It kept going off. I checked the time, and it was 7am, and I knew immediately. I was… I was like, ‘Oh my god. Somebody’s passed, somebody important has died.”

“And I took that moment not to go on social media… when I pulled up Google, I saw that Shannen had passed on Saturday night, and it was shocking.”

Heaping on praises for her pal, Spelling, who first met Doherty while filming the pilot for Beverly Hills, 90210, said that people looked up to the star as a source of inspiration.

She continued, “For everyone around the world that was going through something, whether it was cancer or any other kind of disease or ailment or connected to a hard time they were going through… they really did look to her for inspiration and power to carry on in the moments when they felt they couldn’t – and I got to see that in person.”

In addition, the American actress referred to her friend as a ‘woman of power,’ confirming that there will never be another Shannen Doherty.