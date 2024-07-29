Prince William forced to admit void left by brother Prince Harry

Prince William, who had to bear the burden of major royal responsibilities amid a health crisis in the family, had to face a bitter reality.

The Prince of Wales had to fill in for King Charles, who were diagnosed with cancer in February, and also care for his wife Kate Middleton, as she was beginning her preventative cancer treatment not more than a month later.

William, who often relied on his close family members, including his now-estranged brother, felt isolated in a time of crisis, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton.

“In the old days it would have been Harry, so it’s difficult to know who,” suggested Morton to OK! Magazine. “Certainly, he needs all the support he can get – as would any father who’s trying to bring up three boisterous kids with a wife who’s ill.”

The heir to the throne had taken an absence from public royal engagements to support his wife and care for his three children as Kate battled her health issues.

Apart from Harry, William was close to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

During the historic Coronation of Charles last year, William remembered the late Queen in heartwarming speech, “I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.”

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly not on speaking terms as the Duke of Sussex painted the royal family in negative light in his memoir and Netflix docuseries. William is angry with Harry for his “betrayal” and does not wish to engage with him.