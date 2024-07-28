Kit Harington speaks in favour of ‘black out’ audience nights for Slave Play

Kit Harington shares views on‘black out’ audience nights for Slave Play

Kit Harington has recently spoken in favour of the initiative of his new play, having dedicated performances for Black audience members.



Kit reportedly appeared in Slave Play which drew criticism earlier this year after it was announced there would be two “black out” nights during the show’s 12-week run.

At the time, the then UK prime minister Rishi Sunak called the decision “wrong and divisive”.

However, the Game of Thrones star spoke to BBC and said, “I’ve come to realise or believe that it’s an incredibly positive thing.”

“Number one, if you are white, no-one’s stopping you buying a ticket, it’s not illegal to buy a ticket for that show, if you want to come,” he remarked.

Kit continued, “It’s saying, ‘We would prefer the audience to be this.”

“Number two, I’ve been going to the theatre since I was young with my mum. I’ve only ever really known predominantly white audiences. It is still a particularly white space,” explained the actor.

Kit told the outlet, “So to have the argument that, oh, this is discriminating against white people, is I think vaguely strange and ridiculous.”

Interestingly, the first black out performance took place earlier this month which Kit called it “an incredible show”.

Meanwhile, Slave Play, which was written by Jeremy O Harris, was a success on Broadway and nominated for 12 Tonys.