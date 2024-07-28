Govt, JI hold first round of talks as anti-inflation sit-in enters 3rd day

Jamaat-e-Islami delegation meets govt delegation at Rawalpindi commissioner's office on July 28, 2024. — Screengrab via GeoNews

RAWALPINDI: The federal government and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday held the first round of talks as the latter's sit-in against inflated electricity bills and backbreaking taxes entered its third day in Rawalpindi.

"Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its sit-in," said party's Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch addressing a press conference after discussing its demands with a trio of government negotiators at the Rawalpindi commissioner’s office.

A three-member delegation including federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry met the JI negotiation committee at the Rawalpindi commissioner office amid mounting pressure on the government as the Rawalpindi sit-in entered its third day.

On Saturday, JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned of expanding the sit-in against skyrocketing electricity bills and high taxes to other parts of the country if the government failed to meet his party's demands.

Speaking to media after the negotiations today, Baloch said that the first round of talks was held in a "pleasant environment".

He said that the government body offered talks, which the JI accepted.

"We have put our demands before the government and they have informed us that it will set up a technical team tomorrow to look into it," Baloch said.

He added that they presented a clear agenda of his party’s sit-in which meant to provide relief to the inflation-hit masses but not to take political advantages.

The politico said that another round of talks will be held and the protest sit-in will continue till their demands are accepted.

He said that electricity and petrol prices have become unbearable for the nation, whereas, the government had not signed any international agreement with the independent power producers (IPPs).

The JI naib emir said that the JI would not let anyone to sacrifice the nation to protect the capitalists’ interests.

"The masses would get relief if the government takes a serious note on their miseries, he added.

Baloch told the media that the their delegation also provided a list of 35 persons, who were arrested during the ongoing protest, to the government. He said that most of the JI workers have been released.

Govt making all out efforts to provide relief: Tarar

Meanwhile, federal minister Tarar confirmed that the government has ordered immediate release of 35 JI workers whose names were provided by the party.

He said that the religio-political party presented 10 demands regarding power, agriculture and taxes.

The federal government was making all-out efforts to reduce its expenditures and provide relief to the nation via privatisation and economic reforms, he added.

Tarar said that the federal minister for water and power had been added to the technical team, comprising Power Division secretary and representatives of the finance ministry and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to review the JI's demands.

The minister added that the Naeem-led party tabled its most of its demands related to electricity issues. He vowed that these issues would be resolved at the earliest.

He also said that the government wanted to shift the sit-in inside the Liaquat Bagh.

The JI had presented a 10-point charter of demands to the government.

Abolition of Petroleum Development Levy on all petroleum products and withdrawal of latest increase in prices of these products.

20 % reduction in prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

Renegotiation of agreements with independent power producers (IPPs)

End clause of agreement with IPPs on making payments in US dollars.

50% discount should be granted to power consumers of 500 units

Reduction in taxes on agriculture and industrial sectors besides decreasing their financial burden by 50%

Ensure incentives to industrial sector, trade and investment to provide employment to youth.

Withdrawal of increase in taxes on the salaried class and imposition of taxes on the privileged class.

Cut in non-development expenses by 35%.

Withdrawal of all taxes on stationery and other items used in education and training of children.

Rawalpindi's Murree Road that currently hosts the massive JI sit-in remained closed for traffic, barricaded by the containers causing disruption to business activities in the garrison city.

Meanwhile, the suspension of Metro Bus Service continued for the third day in the light of protest.

Prior to the initiation of negotiations, the JI spokesperson Aamir Baloch expressed outrage over the authorities for suspending the Metro Bus Service despite the sit-in going on peacefully.

He said that they don't want to create hurdles in public movement and demanded the Rawalpindi authorities to restart Metro service and traffic around the sit-in spot.

Initially meant for Islamabad, the country witnesses the political show down in Rawalpindi, which started on Friday evening after the crowds from various cities were diverted to the garrison city in the light of restrictions imposed in the federal capital.

Scores of JI activists tried to enter Islamabad on JI Emir Naeem's call to gather at D-Chowk. However, as the government had imposed Section-144 in the capital territory and Punjab, authorities prevented sit-in there.

Several JI workers were arrested for what the authorities said was defiance of Section 144, which was imposed to prohibit assemblies and processions ahead of the call of protests by different opposition parties due to concerns about terrorism and potential disruptions to law and order.

Later, the JI and government came to terms on staging the anti-inflation sit-in at Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh.