Keanu Reeves expresses gratitude to his mom for 'Life, Storytelling, and Love'

Keanu Reeves honors his mother in comic-con tribute.

Keanu Reeves captivated fans with a heartfelt tribute to his mother during his appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

Appearing on a panel in the iconic Hall H, Reeves discussed the expansion of his original comic book series, BRZRKR, which is being adapted by Netflix into both an anime series and a feature film.



Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, who is working on the movie, was also announced as the showrunner for the anime adaptation during the panel.

In addition to these anticipated streaming projects, BRZRKR has been adapted into a 353-page novel titled The Book of Elsewhere, which was released earlier this month.

The novel, co-authored with renowned British writer China Miéville, explores the journey of an immortal assassin seeking to uncover his 80,000-year-old origins.

The book, released this month, includes a dedication to the authors’ mothers, with Reeves reading the tribute aloud: “A dedication to our mothers: for life, for storytelling, for love.”

This moment drew an audible reaction of “aw” and cheers from the packed Hall H audience.

During the event, Reeves was also honored with SDCC’s Inkpot Award for his significant contributions to art and pop culture.