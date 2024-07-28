BTS' V cheers on South Korean olympian Shin Yu Bin amid military duty

BTS sensation V rooted for South Korean Olympic participant

V may have been busy with his military duties, but the BTS sensation did not forget to cheer on the Olympic athlete representing South Korea.

According to Allkpop, the K-pop icon took to Instagram stories to shout out to Shin Yu Bin, who will participate in table tennis at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

On Saturday, July 27, the Dynamite vocalist posted some screenshots from the live broadcast of the international multi-sport event opening ceremony in Paris, France.

"Yu Bin, good luck at table tennis! Good luck, South Korea!" he wrote in one slide, rooting for the athlete in his Instagram Stories.

The 28-year-old member of the widely acclaimed all-boy group also honoured his fans with his editing skills.

When the South Korean athletes entered the ceremony, the live broadcast featured BTS, kimchi, hanbok, the film 'Parasite,' former Olympian Kim Yuna, and the nation's five palaces as their representative keywords.

V playfully edited BTS's official fan club, ARMY, into the list. Additionally, the Olympic participant is also known to be part of the BTS ARMY.

Earlier in June 2021, she shared a photo on her official account of a signed copy of BTS’ BE album with a thankyou note form all the seven members.