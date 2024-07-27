Kesha shares how music became her outlet for emotions

Kesha shares her stance on songwriting in a confessional

Kesha revealed the real reason behind writing music shortly after returning to the industry with a bang.

In an exclusive interview with Forbes, the singer-songwriter, who recently dropped her single Joy Ride, shared that emotions sparked her interest in music.

She said, "I started writing songs to deal with my emotions. I'm a highly sensitive person - I'm a triple Pisces, so these emotions come up very intensely and people can do a lot of things with them."

In addition, the 37-year-old TikTok sensation revealed that music has been a vital outlet for her to channel her 'rage.’

"If you feel rage, people can go bash a window of a car, but for me, if I feel rage, I take it to the studio and I currently surround myself with incredibly safe people that help me take my emotion and we alchemise it into song.”

Meanwhile, Kesha also shed light on fighting for equal rights to the publication.

She gushed, "A big thing that drives me in this life is justice and the thing makes me the most angry is bullies. I want to protect all people and always fight for equal rights until the day I die."

The Die Young star recently established her name as an independent singer after signing off from Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records.