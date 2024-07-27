Prince Harry admits women 'suffer' after marrying into royal family

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry has made a number of allegations about the royal family, but one particularly comment may cause great upset for heir to the throne Prince William and his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton.

The royal trio used to enjoy strong bond, but their relationship is now in tatters following the Duke's decision to step down as senior working royal and relocated to the US.

And, the Sussex appeared taking aim at the Waleses in the tell-all Netflix show, "Harry & Meghan", which aired in December 2022.

Harry discussed the "pain and suffering of women marrying into [the royal] institution" and what his mother the late Princess Diana went through, reports Mirror.

Harry added that he was "terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself," when it came to Meghan.

The Duke stated: "For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with. The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart. My mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart, and I am my mother's son."



A royal author, who's also considered a member of William's inner circle, claimed the future King was incensed by Harry's comments.

Writing in his book "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," Richard Hardman states that William took this comment from his younger brother as a "blatant attack on Catherine" and an example of Harry having "breached his brother's trust".

Elsewhere in the show, Harry further implied that Kate and William were jealous of Meghan. "The issue is, when someone who's marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight, or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people," Harry said.

"It shifts the balance, because you've been led to believe the only way that your charities can succeed, the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved, is if you're in the front page of those papers. But the media are the ones who choose who to put on the front page."

According to some historians and experts, the two royal brothers' bitter feud shows no signs of resolution.

Tom Quinn explained: "The feud between Harry and William isn't just down to the fact that their wives don't get on. It also has a lot to do with their dysfunctional, strife-torn childhoods and Harry's obsession with being an also-ran."

He told the Mirror US: "Their parents were split, their lives were split, and being split is all they know. Harry has also always resented the fact that his mother Diana relied almost too much on William for advice and comfort Harry felt left out even back then."

The expert said: "Diana referred to William as 'my little wise old man."

Harry, in his new interview, has reiterated that due to ongoing security concerns, he cannot bring his family, including his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to the UK. This news is particularly distressing for the 75-year-old monarch, who is eager to build a relationship with his grandchildren.

A royal insider has revealed: "Harry's admission about not bringing his family back to the UK over security concerns is a clear message to the King."