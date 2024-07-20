Kate Middleton opens up about raising future King Prince George

Princess Kate once made a touching confession about raising her eldest, Prince George, with the late Queen Elizabeth.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Catherine wanted to be a 'hands-on parent' to her firstborn and initially expressed her discomfort over hiring a full-time nanny.

Royal commentator, Katie Nicholl shared Kate's heartfelt conversation about motherhood in True Royalty’s documentary, Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again.

She said, "Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard."

"William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny," the royal expert added.

Regarding how Kate balanced her personal and professional life, Parenting writer, Kelly Rose Bradford said, "I think despite their good intentions the first time around, Kate and William did soon realise they couldn’t hold down their jobs and also care full time for their child."

For the unversed, Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed George in 2013. The royal couple is currently training their son for his future duties as king of England.