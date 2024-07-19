Kate Middleton, Prince William treat Prince Louis differently than Charlotte, George

Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte have attended major sporting events with their parents recently

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been quite busy with their children recently.

Their eldest, Prince George, aged 10, accompanied William and Kate to the Euro 2024 final, while Princess Charlotte joined them at Wimbledon. However, their youngest child, 6-year-old Prince Louis, remained at home for both events.

Louis has made rare public appearances at royal events such as Trooping the Colour and King Charles' Coronation last year.



According to an expert, the absence of Prince Louis at recent events reflects his parents' deliberate strategy in gradually introducing their three children to public life.

Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal, hosted by the Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers, ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson explained the couple are giving their youngsters a "gentle introduction" to public life.

She explained: "They've been really careful to manage how they've done it and what they've taken them to. They've considered each event on a case-by-case basis. And the fact that Louis wasn't taken suggests that they are considering what they think is right for each child at what time. So, you know, his time will come."

Nine-year-old Charlotte's appearance at the men's final at Wimbledon came as mum Kate made her second public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis back in March. Since then she has been having preventative chemotherapy and admitted she has both good days and bad days.

Mother and daughter were joined at the tennis by Kate's sister Pippa and as they walked out to the royal box and were given a standing ovation, with Charlotte looking proudly at her mum.

Matt Wilkinson, royal editor of The Sun added: "Look at Charlotte looking up at her mother, she knows what Catherine has been going through for the last six, seven months. She's been seeing her on good days and bad days. It's also a reward, a treat for her to sit with her mother and see the adulation that she received and have a fun day out.

"Because the kids have probably had a really difficult six or seven months, so to see her looking so proud and happy towards her mother, I thought it was really a joy to see."

While Emily Nash, royal editor of Hello! Magazine added: "The reception she got was incredible. There was this spontaneous standing ovation when she walked in, and what I found really touching was the expression on Charlotte's face, she sort of looked up with this big smile - very proud clearly."



