10 terrorists killed, 8 soldiers martyred in Bannu Cantt attack

(Clockwise) Pakistan Army's martyred soldiers Lance Naik Sabz Ali, Sepoy Imtiaz Khan, Sepoy Sobhan Majeed, Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad, Sepoy Arsalan Aslam, Havildar Shahzad Ahmed, Havildar Zil-e-Hussain and Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain Khan in this image released on July 16, 2024. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: As many as 10 terrorists were killed when they tried entering the Bannu Cantonment, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday, with eight soldiers also martyred in the incident.

In a statement, the ISPR said the group of 10 attacked the Bannu Cantonment in the early hours of July 15, but their attempt to enter the facility was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel.

However, when their attack failed, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the cantonment, the military's media wing said.

The suicide blast, the ISPR said, led to the collapse of a portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in the martyrdom of eight brave sons of soil.



They were identified as:



Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad, 44, resident of Poonch district, AJK

Havildar Zil-e-Hussain, 39, resident of Khushab district

Havildar Shahzad Ahmed, 28, resident of Neelum district, AJK

Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain Khan, 30, resident of Muzzafarabad district, AJK

Sepoy Sobhan Majeed, 22, resident of Muzzafarabad district, AJK

Sepoy Imtiaz Khan, 30, resident of Karak district

Sepoy Arsalan Aslam, 26, resident of Bahawalpur district

Frontier Constabulary's Lance Naik Sabz Ali, 34, resident of Lakki Marwat



"This timely and effective response by the security forces prevented a major catastrophe, saving precious innocent lives. The gallant and selfless action of the security forces is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism," read the statement.

The attack, as per the military's spokesperson, was carried out by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group operating from Afghanistan and has used the neighbouring country's territory to carry out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan in the past as well.

The statement further reiterated the security forces' resolve to defend the country from the menace of terrorism and will take all necessary measures as deemed appropriate against these threats emanating from Afghanistan.