Meghan Markle, Prince Harry experiencing 'lot of tension in house' :'part ways'

Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination

Since stepping down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been working to build their own brand while enjoying a more private family life in California.



However, it seems the pressure is increasing for the couple, with tensions rising after the end of their exclusive Spotify deal, Harry receiving backlash over his recognition award, and growing concerns about the future of their Netflix partnership.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have consistently shown a united front and navigated many challenges, as seen in their Netflix series, public appearances, and joint involvement in the Invictus Games.

However, it appears their intense efforts to succeed on their own may be taking a toll, with a source claiming that for the first time in a while, the couple is not working together, leading to a "growing rift" between them.

"This has been such a challenging few months for Meghan and Harry and the pressure they are under is immense. They feel they are constantly under attack. When they first left the royals, they had so much support and that support seems to be dwindling over time and they're facing increasing criticism," a source claimed, reports OK!.

"Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination and Meghan is still reeling over the Spotify axe as she loved doing that podcast and she knows people want her to fail with her next project so there's quite a lot of tension in the house at the moment."

Royal author Tom Quinn shared his insights with The Mirror US, remarking, "There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan's increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned she loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public."

Last year saw the end of Harry and Meghan's Spotify venture after their Archetypes podcast concluded its run with just 12 episodes. The couple announced they had "mutually agreed to part ways" with the streaming giant.

In an effort to bounce back, Meghan inked a deal with Lemonada for a brand-new "dynamic new podcast" However, it seems to have hit a snag, with whispers suggesting its launch could be delayed until 2025.

Adding to the couple's challenges, Harry recently faced criticism over being chosen for the Pat Tillman Award for his contribution to the Invictus Games, which he helped establish in 2014. A petition urging ESPN to reconsider the award garnered over 70,000 signatures, but the sports broadcaster stood by their choice, lauding Harry's "incredible" efforts.

The couple also inked a five-year deal with Netflix after their Royal exit, but there's been no word on whether the contract will be extended.

Meanwhile, Meghan is gearing up to launch her own Netflix show in conjunction with her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard



