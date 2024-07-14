Zara Tindall plays crucial role in Princess Anne's recovering

The Princess Royal surprised fans when she returned to official duties on Friday

Princess Anne's close connection to Zara Tindall made her recovery from a head injury "easier," according to an equestrian expert.

The Princess Royal surprised fans by returning to her official duties on Friday, June 12, after nearly three weeks of rest due to a sudden injury.

Reports indicate that the 73-year-old was kicked in the head by a horse, resulting in a concussion and temporary memory loss. Zara, Princess Anne's daughter, was seen visiting her in the hospital during her five-night stay.

The mother of three later attended Wimbledon with her husband, Mike Tindall. Rhea Freeman, an equestrian who has met both the Princess Royal and Zara, spoke exclusively to GB News about how the mother-daughter duo approached Anne's recovery process.

She said: "Zara is carrying on as ‘business as usual’. It was very sad to hear about Princess Anne’s accident.

"But as both the princess and Zara are equestrians through and through, they will understand the potential risks of working with horses.

"As with any mother and daughter relationship, I am sure that Zara was concerned (because who wouldn’t be if their mother had been in hospital following an accident).

"But as they both live on the same estate, it likely made it easier to support Princess Anne as needed."

Princess Anne lives on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, also live on the same estate, albeit in different houses.

GB News understands that Peter, Zara and Sir Timothy were on the estate at the time of the accident.

Freeman continued: "The equestrian industry is incredibly close-knit and Zara likely had plenty of support from her fellow riders at events and when training.

"Princess Anne attends many of the events that Zara competes at, so there was likely concern and good wishes from riders too."







