Prince William, Kate Middleton set plans in motion for Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton are already preparing for any problems that may arise once Prince George takes on his royal responsibilities.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have often broken protocols for the upbringing to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, are now planning how to deal with the issues that may arise with the royal spares, according to royal BBC correspondent Jennie Bond.

“William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare", Bond told OK! Magazine.

“They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I’m sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George.”

She further explained that William and Kate will “encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold” which may range from military, charity work or anything that interests the young royal.

However, the choice will only come once both Charlotte and Louis finish university.

For six-year-old Louis, Bond shared that Kate and William will want him “to find a life that is meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future King.”

She continued, “They will try to ensure that he feels he is living a life of value, irrespective of his place in the line of succession and that will probably involve service of some kind as they have emphasised from the start that they want their children to understand that having empathy with others is not only a kindness, but is rewarding as well.”