Meryl Streep confirms return to ‘Devil Wears Prada’ 2: ‘Miranda will return’

The upcoming sequel will follow Miranda Priestly navigating ‘the end of her career’

Miranda Priestly is making a grand comeback.

Amid reports that of a sequel to Oscar-nominated 2006 comedy drama, The Devil Wears Prada, Hollywood star Meryl Streep confirmed that her iconic character is returning to the big screen.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, July 11, the Oscar-winner, 75, teased fans with a photograph of her character, Miranda Priestly — the formidable Editor-in-Chief of fashion magazine Runway.

“Miranda will return,” she simply captioned the post, sending fans into a frenzy.

Puck was the first to report the highly-anticipated Devil Wears Prada Sequel, which will follow Priestly “at the end of her career, facing the deadline of traditional magazine publishing.”

Meanwhile, Priestly’s assistant, Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt), has since moved on to become an executive “at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group.”

There is no confirmation yet whether Anne Hathaway will return to reprise her role as Priestly’s other assistant, Andrea Sachs.

Notably, Hathaway seemed uncertain about a reprisal when asked about it earlier this year, saying, “I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever going to happen.”

Writer Aline Brosh McKenna and producer Wendy Finerman are also attached to the project, and the original film’s director, David Frankel, is also in talks to return.