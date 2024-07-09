Inside Ben Affleck's desperate bid to hide 'tension' amid JLo divorce rumours

Ben Affleck was recently spotted on a rare outing as rumours of marital woes with Jennifer Lopez continue to gain steam.

In a strange turn of events, the Batman alum appeared at ease despite being hounded by paparazzi while heading to his office in LA over the weekend.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James dubbed it a mere ploy to come off as less broody, owing to his negative impression in front of the media.

She said: "There is some clear suggestion of tension here and Ben is still clutching his now-signature prop of the coffee cup."

"There is some mood-movement and it could appear from his body language that he's trying to look philosophical rather than merely irritated by the cameras," Judi noted.

The expert went on to acknowledge that the way Ben had his chin "raised" was a "gesture of confidence," adding the actor's "wide shoulder splay" seemed relational to the "superhero" roles he portrays on the silver screen.

Analyzing his stride, James claimed: "[Ben's] walk seems to have a slightly more jaunty look to it and he is, incredibly, wearing what looks like a hint of a smile.

"His lips are closed but it is still quite an authentic-looking gesture as there is also some eye-crinkling. Either way mood does appear to have lifted very slightly here," she added.

For the unversed, Ben and JLo fueled divorce rumours after they were spotted spending Fourth of July Weekend separately.