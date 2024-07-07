Emma Roberts unveils major career struggles due to famous family ties

Emma Roberts made surprising revelation about the consequences of being a “nepo baby” in Hollywood.



In a conversation with Flaunt, the American Horror Story star claimed she has “lost jobs” because of her association with famous father Eric Roberts or her aunt Julia Roberts, dispelling the contradictory narrative.

“I’ve lost more jobs than I’ve gained from being in the business,” she told the outlet. “People have opinions and sometimes maybe they’re not good opinions of people in your family. I’ve never gotten a job because of it, I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it.”

The mom-of-one previously called out the sexist double standard around the ‘nepo baby’ discourse, pointing out lack of accountability for the likes of George Clooney.

“I think there’s two sides of the coin, you know. People like to say, ‘You have a leg up because you have family in the industry,’ but then the other side to that is, you know, you have to prove yourself more,” Emma shared during an appearance on Bruce Bozzi’s Table for Two podcast. “Also, if people don’t have [a] good experience maybe with other people in your family, then you’ll never get the chance.

“I always joke, ‘Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? [His aunt] Rosemary Clooney was an icon,’” the actress added.