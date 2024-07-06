Kate Middleton cancer treatment: Health details revealed amid Wimbledon speculations

Kate Middleton tipped to attend Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, who's undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, is in headlines about her possible Wimbledon appearance.



An insider has revealed that Kate Middleton's public appearance depends on timing as the Princess of Wales has been tipped to step out.



There are speculations and hopes that the future Queen might stage a return to the Royal Box on Centre Court next Sunday for the men’s final, and present the winning trophy.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael, were at the London event on Thursday, which many hope is a sign Catherine will make an appearance herself. According to a source, Kate would "love" to be at Wimbledon this year.

A friend of Kate and William’s told The Daily Beast: "It is no secret that she would dearly love to be there, but when you are having chemo, as she herself said, there are good days and bad days. A lot depends on the timing of the treatments.

"She made it to Trooping the Colour so if she can make Wimbledon, she will."



Wimbledon’s chair, Debbie Jevans, has already expressed optimism that Kate might make it to the London event, telling The Telegraph: "We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don’t know what we don’t know."

"All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."



Princess Kate described her feelings and health condition in her onw words in a statement last month, saying: "As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. I hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."