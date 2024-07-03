King Charles gives big honour to Camilla as feud with Harry takes new turn

King Charles honours Camilla as feud with Prince Harry reaches point of no return

King Charles III has honoured Queen Camilla and Prince Edward in special ceremony during royal week as the monarch's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a surprise turn in recent weeks.

The 75-year-old monarch, Prince William and other senior royals were out in force, celebrating a very special occasion during Royal Week in Scotland – the Thistle Service.

Camilla and Prince Edward were formally installed into the Order, after being bestowed the honour by the King in June 2023 and March of this year respectively.



The Order of the Thistle is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland and is personally gifted from the King to his 16 Knights, as well as Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life.



The royal family put on a united front to give a befitting response to all those who want to harm their unity. The latest royal gathering comes day after the King reportedly unveiled new product, Highgrove Royal Estate Honey, only hours after rumours began circulating about Meghan's prospective launch as part of her lifestyle brand.

The King's move, according to some, suggests as the royal family's relationship with Meghan and Harry reached the point of no return.

Prince William, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, also paid a huge tribute to Camilla and his uncle Edward. The future King was installed to the Order back in 2012 by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.