Kanye West is accused of ‘forced labour’ in a new lawsuit

Kanye West 'sued' by Yeezy's forner employees in a new lawsuit

Kanye West has reportedly been sued for “forced labour and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment,” in a new bombshell lawsuit.



In the court documents shared by TMZ, eight former employees claimed that Kanye, also known as Ye, and his company Yeezy did not pay team members for long working hours and even subjected them to “derogatory behaviour”.

The suit also alleged that his wife, Bianca Censori, sent indecent video content to staff members at the rapper’s company.

The suit mentioned that the “videos were accessible to minors among the staff,” who were developing the adult content app.

The suit alleged that staffers were as young as 14.

It read, “No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underage YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work.”

Not only that, the suit also claimed that Kanye’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, referred to some staffers as “new slaves”.

It stated that the workers were “forced to work through the night without pay or sleep”.

With this new lawsuit, the employees are looking forward to “payment for unpaid wages and attorney fees, as well as damages for emotional pain”.