Prince Harry adds to King Charles worries amid health battle

King Charles, who's said to be desperate to see his grandchildren Prince Archi and Princess Lilibet, is in a fix to take any big decision about his younger son Prince Harry.

A royal insider has revealed that King Charles has no intention to travel to the US to bring Harry back to the royal fold.



Reacting to speculation that the monarch may visit to the US to meet Harry's children, a source has claimed: "King Charles is currently battling cancer and he's not in a position to take any health risk while receiving his treatment."

"The monarch loves his grandchildren but he has no plan to visit to the US to see them at present. He's already been asked to slow down by his doctors."

The source added: "Any emotional stress and pressure could deteriorate his health.

"The King will have to take Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton into confidence before taking any such step as it's not only an issue of father-son duo."

They went on claiming: "Camilla and William do not seem to be too keen on the idea, with concerns over the monarch's health after his recent New Zealand tour was cut back due to his health woes."



However, royal expert and historian Tom Quinn believes King Charles "is desperate to see Harry and Meghan's children and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be."