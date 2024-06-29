Smokey Robinson returns to stage after failed retirement: 'Didn't work for me'

Smokey Robinson made a comeback to the stage, admitting that retirement "didn’t work” for him.
The Motown legend, who defined the R&B sound of the Detroit-based record label, is set to perform a stint at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater on Saturday, June 29.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about taking a one-year break back in 1972 after scoring hits, including Shop Around, Tracks of My Tears, and You Really Got a Hold On Me, the 84-year-old singer explained it was crucial for him to focus on family and his executive role at Motown at the time.
He said: "I tried retiring one time and it didn't work for me, man.”
Opening up about his love for music, he expressed: "I love music, and I always have, before I even knew that I was ever going to have a career. Fortunately for me, I grew up in a home where there was always music.”
“I grew up in a music home. I had two older sisters and my mom, and they were always playing music — blues, gospel, jazz, classical, everything. I grew up with a great dose of music, and I've always loved music.
"Music is very, very, very essential through my life and in my life. So yeah, man, I'm a music lover!" the legend enthused.
King Charles decides to take big step to win big
Will Smith released You Can Make It on Friday, June 28
A Family Affair, starring Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman released on Netflix on Friday, June 28
Princess Anne's daughter is very popular among the British public
Sarah Ferguson eyes major role as King Charles, Andrew feud intensifies
Beatrice bears striking resemblance to surprising royal family member