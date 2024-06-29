Smokey Robinson returns to stage after failed retirement: 'Didn't work for me'

Smokey Robinson makes a comeback on stage

Smokey Robinson made a comeback to the stage, admitting that retirement "didn’t work” for him.

The Motown legend, who defined the R&B sound of the Detroit-based record label, is set to perform a stint at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater on Saturday, June 29.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about taking a one-year break back in 1972 after scoring hits, including Shop Around, Tracks of My Tears, and You Really Got a Hold On Me, the 84-year-old singer explained it was crucial for him to focus on family and his executive role at Motown at the time.

He said: "I tried retiring one time and it didn't work for me, man.”

Opening up about his love for music, he expressed: "I love music, and I always have, before I even knew that I was ever going to have a career. Fortunately for me, I grew up in a home where there was always music.”

“I grew up in a music home. I had two older sisters and my mom, and they were always playing music — blues, gospel, jazz, classical, everything. I grew up with a great dose of music, and I've always loved music.

"Music is very, very, very essential through my life and in my life. So yeah, man, I'm a music lover!" the legend enthused.