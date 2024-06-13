Khloé Kardashian jokes about switching lives with Kendall Jenner

Khloé Kardashian fantasised about switching lives with her siblings for a day.

On the June 13 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, and Kourtney reminisced about Kourtney's Freaky Friday Halloween costume, where she impersonated a pregnant Kim at the 2013 Met Gala.

When asked which family member she'd want to trade places with, Khloé jokingly replied, "Kendall Jenner, why the f**k not?"

“I’m going to be a supermodel, going around town hooking up with this person — not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that — hooking up with every f***ing person,” she envisioned.

“Drunk as a skunk, no kids, no responsibilities.”

Khloé said her 28-year-old sister has commitments but doesn't have daily responsibilities like carpooling or packing lunches.

As the only sibling without kids, Khloé, a mother of two, would maximize her independence, referring to Kendall.

“I am a f***ing supermodel with my Dobermann and a f***ing tequila bottle for breakfast,” the reality star told the cameras. “I would do it every day. Leave that man wherever I f***ed him last.”

Khloé acknowledged that although this is her ideal day in the life as Kendall, it isn't how her younger sister actually lives.

“She definitely doesn't do any of those things and that's why she's wasting her life,” Khloé joked. “You're wasting it, Kendall. Let me be you for a second!"