Prince William ready to broker peace with Prince Harry over 'honest' confession

Prince William has been tipped to fix his feud with Prince Harry if the latter comes clean about his feelings for the royal family.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on claims the Duke of Sussex regrets his kids not having a relationship with their royal cousins following their bombshell exit from the UK in 2020.

She said: "All we have to go on is that Harry had said he loves his UK family and hopes to see them more often.

“But he has also said he now regards the USA as home….and that suggests he is resigned to the fact that his family’s future is in America and not the UK," the expert explained.

Jennie went on to claim the Prince of Wales has “blanked out” the ‘Harry problem,’ prompting the Spare author to spend “almost all of his time focusing on his own wife and children.”

"So I rather doubt that he spends much time regretting the fact that his kids don’t know their cousins. All this, though, could change with the passage of time."

The aforementioned claims are attributed to royal author Tom Quinn, who recently told the Mirror: “Harry's deepest upset concerns not just his lack of relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis, but also his own children's lack of a relationship with their cousins.

"Harry and Meghan would love to get round the problem - they would love it if the cousins could meet regularly and have a positive relationship as they grow up, but they cannot see a way to do it while they themselves, Harry and Meghan, are estranged.

“Harry has said that he hopes the cousins can at least be friends as adults,” Quinn relayed.