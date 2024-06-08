 
Nick Jonas showers love on ‘wifey’ Priyanka Chopra with special post

By Web Desk
June 08, 2024
Nick Jonas certainly knows how to treat the special women in his life, whether it’s his wife, Priyanka Chopra, or their daughter, Malti.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Sucker hitmaker took to social media to appreciate his superstar wife.

He posted a stunning snapshot of the Love Again star dressed in an exquisite white outfit paired with matching open-toed pencil heels.

Nick Jonas showers love on ‘wifey’ Priyanka Chopra with special post

The 41-year-old actress styled her sleek tresses in two ponytails and accessorised her look with a multilayered, emerald green traditional necklace adorned with a large pendant.

Jonas, clearly in awe of his wife, tagged her in the Instagram story and wrote, "Wifey appreciation post. Wow. [Heart eyes emoji]"

This isn’t the first time he has publicly showered his love for Chopra on social media. On Mother’s Day, the Jonas Brother band member recently penned a heartfelt caption for his wife, mother, and mother-in-law.

"I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever," he wrote.

"You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way," the Close hitmaker continued, "And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother-in-law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."