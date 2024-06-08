Pat Sajak retires from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after 41 Seasons, ‘That’s it’

Pat Sajak signs off Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak has bid farewell to Wheel of Fortune.



Sajak signed off the show on Friday evening after more than 40 years of hosting it, sharing with viewers with a slightly welled up voice that he was feeling thankful for the “incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night.”

Read Pat Sajak's full full sign-off from Wheel of Fortune via Deadline below:

Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there, it’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game.

But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.

Every time we taped a show, I met three new people from all parts of this wonderful country and the world who were kind and considerate, who rooted for each other, who took great pride in talking about their family, their hometown, their friends, their schools, their jobs, even their pets. In the end, they were the real stars of the show. I genuinely like these people, and I’ll miss the chance to meet more of them, to our staff and crew, particularly the veterans with whom I’ve shared the stage for 5 years, ten years, 20, 30 and more. It’s been a joy to work with you. Your skills and dedication and good humor made this a place I always wanted to be. Everyone pulled together and cared about each other and about this show. It worked because you made it work. It looked great because you made it look great, and you made my job so much easier. And I want you to know that your efforts never went unnoticed by me, nor unappreciated. I’ll miss you guys.

The best part of the last couple of years have been the chance to work with my daughter, Maggie, to watch her grow in her role and as a person. She interviewed me recently, and I talked about my life and the show. I hope you’ve seen some of it online. I really enjoyed doing it. I have to admit, it’s a little weird to be interviewed by your own daughter, but she did a great job. Maggie is liked around here because she’s talented and smart and funny, but she’s loved around here because she’s kind and caring and humble.

Lesly and I are blessed to have two such wonderful kids. There’s Maggie, of course, and her fabulous brother, Patrick and his new family. As for Lesly, she’s been my wife and life partner for 35 years. I love her, who she is and what we are as a team. Finally, to my professional other half, dear Vanna, like me, she takes the show very seriously, but not herself. I shudder to think what these 40-plus years might have been like had they brought someone in all full of themselves playing the prima donna role.

Vanna is as sweet and unassuming as she seems. We’ve seen a lot of changes in each other’s lives over the years, but we’ve always been there for each other. I want to thank her for her lovely goodbye on yesterday’s show, and while I very much miss working with her, I take solace in the fact that we live about five miles apart, so we’ll see plenty of each other. But I will miss our nightly closes and her laughter and her good nature. She’s a very special woman, and I know you’re all pleased to know that she’ll be back next season. And by the way, you’ll still see plenty of me for the next few months. That’s right, summer reruns, so the jokes will be the same, but I’d appreciate it if you laugh again anyway. That’s it. Thank you all so very much and goodbye.