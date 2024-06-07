Princess Eugenie represents 'sad' Prince Harry at Duke of Westminster's wedding

Hugh Grosvenor married Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral today

Princess Eugenie attended the Duke of Westminster's wedding amid the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Princess of York has a close bond with both feuding princes. Today, the Duke of Westminster married Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is the fourteenth richest person in Britain according to the Sunday Times Rich List. At 33, he is the wealthiest individual in the UK under the age of 40.

The Prince of Wales, who shares a close friendship with the duke, served as an usher at the wedding. Prince Harry, also a good friend of the Duke of Westminster, was invited but decided not to attend.

Prince Harry's decision to skip the high-profile wedding prevented an awkward reunion with Prince William.

Prince Harry will be feeling sad as old pal Hugh Grosvenor ties the knot today (Friday, June 7), according to a royal expert.



Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror : "Harry will be watching Hugh Grosvenor‘s wedding with very mixed feelings.



"The fact that he couldn’t be there will be a painful reminder of all that he has lost. But then he knew that if he attended the wedding, he would come face to face with his brother, who is Grosvenor’s best man."

Quinn continued: "Grosvenor’s wedding brought up other sadnesses for Harry – he had hoped to be asked to be best man but and now feels that once again he is overlooked in favour of his brother. At every turn he is made to feel second choice, second best. Always the spare."

King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Princess Catherine did not join William at the wedding in Chester. Prince George, the godson of the Duke of Westminster, also did not travel to Chester for the event.

Princess Eugenie is considered the closest person in the Royal Family to Prince Harry, despite his ongoing feud with senior members of the monarchy. However, she did not attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games event at St Paul's Cathedral in London last month.

Just weeks later, the Princess of York joined the Prince of Wales at a Buckingham Palace garden party, showcasing unity within the family.



