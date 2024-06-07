William 'worried' about Charlotte as Harry, Meghan labelled frauds for school plans

Harry and Meghan are reportedly considering some highly prestigious schools

As King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William gathered to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings this week, a young fan quickly asked the Prince of Wales about the absence of his daughter, Princess Charlotte.



In his response to the little girl, William offered a surprising insight into his daughter's education.

During the special memorial event in Portsmouth on Wednesday, Prince William made the adorable admission when he met the great-granddaughter of Captain Alastair Bannerman, a soldier involved in the D-Day Landings, after reading an excerpt from his diary aloud.

After the reading, William asked the little girl, "Do you like the Red Arrows?" while discussing the iconic aerial display taking place overhead.

It was then that the woman accompanying her commented: "I think she was going to ask you where Charlotte was,” as it turned out the little girl was a huge fan of the absent Princess.

Without missing a beat, William explained her absence as he exclaimed: "Charlotte's at school!” Dropping down to her level, the Prince then gave a further insight into his daughter’s education as he revealed: "Charlotte's got exams.”

Like many children around the country, Charlotte was studying hard for her exams and sitting them this week, which meant she was sadly unable to attend the memorial, something it turned out she wasn’t all that happy about.

"Yes, she had tests. She wasn't looking forward to the school day,” admitted the royal dad, before crossing his fingers in a clear wish of good luck for his only daughter as he added: "Hopefully it's all gone well.”

Meanwhile Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled "frauds" over their school plans for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering some highly prestigious schools, including a private institution that costs up to £40,000 per year. This school is located in the heart of Montecito, the luxurious area in California where they reside.

Royal commentator Lee Cohen has now slammed the pair for thinking about sending their kids to an "outrageously expensive school". He said: "Their supposed commitment to progressive causes is nothing but a façade.

"If they're willing to indulge in this epitome of elitism, there is no advocating for equality. Yet they're willing to pay staggering tens of thousands per year for their children's education."



