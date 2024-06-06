Islamabad admin announces summer vacations in schools, colleges

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Thursday announced summer vacations in educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities across the federal capital.
A notification was issued in this regards, stating the federal capital’s educational institutions will remain closed from June 10 to July 31 on account of summer vacations.
More to follow...
