Thursday June 06, 2024
National

Islamabad admin announces summer vacations in schools, colleges

All schools, colleges and universities to remain closed from June 10 to July 31, announces federal capital's admin

By Web Desk
June 06, 2024
Children are on the way to their school. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Thursday announced summer vacations in educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities across the federal capital.

A notification was issued in this regards, stating the federal capital’s educational institutions will remain closed from June 10 to July 31 on account of summer vacations.

More to follow...