Royals' decision to remove Harry's statement hints at bigger motive

The Royal Family has begun the process of expunging " Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from history," according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex issued a strongly worded statement against the press in November 2016, condemning certain opinion pieces for their "racial undertones." The statement, released by Kensington Palace just days after Harry's relationship with Meghan was made public, remained on the royal.co.uk website for over seven years until it was unexpectedly removed last week.

And now royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively tells The Mirror that the Royal Family had "long wanted to remove the statement" and "gradually expunge" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal history.

"Removing Prince Harry‘s 2016 statement about Meghan from the royal website tells us a lot about how the senior royals are determined to forget the past – and Prince Harry’s part in it," Quinn tells. "The statement was an attack on the press for writing about his then girlfriend Meghan Markle in a way that Harry thought was deeply unfair, but if Harry wrote the statement, it was very much inspired by Meghan."

Before Harry's relationship with Meghan he was one of the country's most eligible bachelors and had two public relationships with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

Quinn continued: "Harry’s previous girlfriends had always been subject to huge press speculation and Harry knew this just went with being a royal or being the girlfriend of a royal. He was surprised and delighted when Meghan insisted they should fight back and they have been fighting back ever since."

Quinn insists the royals' decision to remove the statement hints at a bigger motive. "The senior royals’ plan is to gradually expunge Harry and Meghan from royal history," Quinn claims.

"They have long wanted to remove the statement, but needed to do it during a quiet time to reduce the chances of Harry and Meghan crying foul and claiming they were yet again being punished."