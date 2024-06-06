Prince Harry reacts to King Charles plan about Andrew

Prince Harry's reaction to his cancer-stricken dad King Charles III's bold decision about has been revealed.



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly not happy with the 75-year-old's alleged plan to send Prince Andrew to Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan's previous royal residence.

Harry is "upset" with his father's plan, according to a new plan as it was the couple's last remaining foothold in the UK.



According to royal expert Tom Quinn: "However deep the rift with his father and brother, Harry always had hopes that he and Meghan might eventually be allowed to re-establish Frogmore Cottage at Windsor as their UK base.

"He will be deeply upset at the prospect of his uncle Prince Andrew moving into Frogmore – a very real prospect as King Charles insists that Andrew cannot continue to live at Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate where Andrew has lived for decades," Quinn told Mirror.



It is to mention here that Meghan and Harry were given Frogmore Cottage as a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II and made the four-bedroom historic home their own with a £2.4million renovation. The couple moved in 2019 and stayed until announcing their decision to step down from the royal family in 2020.

King Charles then asked the Sussexes to officially vacate the property for good last March. Now, Prince Andrew has been given his "marching orders" by the monarch.

Royal expert also shared the Duke of York's reaction to the King's plan, saying: "Andrew is furious that despite his pleas to his brother to be allowed to stay at Royal Lodge he has been given his marching order."



Quinn explained why the King is taking such difficult decision, claiming: "For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once, it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal he will never be allowed back to Frogmore."

The expert also went on: "It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter, William and Kate."

