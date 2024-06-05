David, Victoria Beckham clarify stance on royal family rift with Harry, Meghan

David and Victoria Beckham could have consciously distanced themselves from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their decision to leave the Royal Family.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reflected on the growing closeness between the Beckhams and senior royals, including King Charles and Prince William.

He also dished on the Sussexes’ reaction as the A-listers’ Netflix docu-series beat their titular project to become the most watched series.

"The Beckhams are probably everything that Harry and Meghan would like to be,” he shared, adding Victoria and David are “international superstars” while the former royal pair are not.

"This is the thing the Beckhams have not only survived, they've thrived,” Richard explained. "The Beckhams and the Sussexes aren't comparable - they aren't on the same level.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan were close friends with the former footballer and his singer wife before the prince allegedly accused Victoria of leaking their information to the press.

They have since fell-out, with David forging a closer bond with the King and his heir, owing to his unwavering loyalty to the throne.

The royal expert said: "There's no doubt that the Beckhams are very, very patriotic - they are great supporters of the Royal Family.”

"I suspect strongly, and this is just my view, that they didn't like the way the Sussexes monetized their Royal connections for gain,” he continued.

Noting the Beckhams intentionally decided to distance themselves from the Sussexes, Fitzwilliams added: "It would seem that what was once a blossoming friendship has now descended into something of a rift."