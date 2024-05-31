Sarah Ferguson furious over Meghan Markle for stealing spotlight :'baby news'

Royal reporters noted that Meghan and Harry's announcement left Fergie furious

Sarah Ferguson was reportedly furious after Meghan Markle "stole her daughter's wedding day thunder."

There are claims that the Sussexes "stole Princess Eugenie's thunder" by announcing their baby news to the Royal Family at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of York have had an up-and-down relationship since they first met in October 2016.

Royal reporters said Meghan and Harry's announcement left Fergie furious. In the book Royals at War, journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett said: "Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child.

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal – stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah."

When Harry and Meghan made things official with their relationship, the Duke wanted Fergie to be the first royal to meet her, with them meeting for drinks at the Royal Lodge together as a trio.

But despite Sarah and Meghan having met during cosy drinks back in 2016, and having since attended weddings and funerals together, Sarah recently claimed that she "doesn't really know" the former Suits star.

Last year in March 2023, Fergie told The Telegraph she "doesn't know" Meghan. She brazenly admitted to the paper: "I don't really know Meghan. I haven't really met her."

But in 2021, Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for the televised interview she and Harry did, with the Duchess gushing over how Fergie taught her how to curtsey. Meghan revealed how she did not know she would be meeting the Queen until "moments before".