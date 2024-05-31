Prince Harry won't risk hurting King Charles with new memoir

Prince Harry is said to be planning to pen his second memoir to reveal more private details about his royal life as his relationship with the royal family has taken a new turn after King Charles and William's latest snubs.



There are speculations that the Duke of Sussex, who has enough material for his second book, could make new revelations and details about his relationship with his royal relatives, friends and ex-girlfriends.



In Spare, released last year, Harry made a series of staggering claims about William, Queen Camilla and King Charles. He also wrote about other people to make his book interesting for the readers.

Some royal experts still believe if Harry really decides to write another book it would surely be not good for the royal family as the Duke could add some controversial details to make it famous and popular.

However, a source close to Harry, has claimed: "The Duke has moved on from the royal drama and he won't event think to hurt his cancer-stricken father with any of his practice or action."

"Harry, indeed, wants peace with his family," the source added.

Meanwhile, a separate source has claimed that Harry won't dare to invite King Charles 's wrath by repeating the same mistake," adding that "William and Charles are already heartbroken with his claims in his first book."

There are also reports that the 75-year-old monarch, who's preparing to celebrate Trooping the Colour, is seriously thinking to make a final decision about Harry's royal future.