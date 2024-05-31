Princess Beatrice impresses royal fans with her speech in Switzerland

This follows her recent trip to Monaco, where she attended the Grand Prix alongside her cousin Zara Tindall

Princess Beatrice surprised many with her appearance in Switzerland following her trip to the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Princess of York journeyed to Switzerland this week to attend the AI For Good Summit in Geneva on Thursday.

During the summit, she participated in a discussion panel focused on the ‘AI for Good Impact Initiative,’ expressing her keen interest in leveraging AI to its fullest potential.

Beatrice emphasized, “Let’s invest in human intelligence… Let’s focus on that platform for collaboration.”

The AI summit aims to promote AI's role in advancing various global development priorities such as health, climate, gender equality, inclusive prosperity, and sustainable infrastructure.

At the Geneva International Conference Centre, the 35-year-old donned a beige linen Sezane midi skirt paired with a matching long-sleeved jacket while on stage. She complemented the ensemble with classic Chanel slingbacks and a Celine belt bag valued at nearly £1,800.

Later that evening, the princess delivered the opening remarks at the Innovation Factory grand finale and evening reception.

In December of last year, Beatrice engaged with experts in AI discussions at another Global Summit held in Switzerland.

This follows her recent trip to Monaco, where she attended the Grand Prix alongside her cousin Zara Tindall.