Harry, Meghan's 'faux royal tours' mirror Diana's life post-Charles' divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent trip to Nigeria has drawn comparisons with the late Princess Diana’ international tours following her divorce from King Charles.



Speaking to Page Six, sources reflected on the royal family and British embassies and high commissions’ misery as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vow to embark on more such tours.

One insider claimed their tours are too similar to being qualified as royal tours, however, the Montecito couple steers clear of following protocols required for them.

“Harry and Meghan’s trip was very interesting since it didn’t fit any of the normally accepted royal categories. This would have given the High Commission in Nigeria a headache,” they shared.

“If a prince lands in your patch, officially or otherwise, you have protocol, security and media issues which have to be right.”

They also reiterated that the Sussexes’ trips were reminiscent of how Princess Diana consistently partake in charity and goodwill following her split from King Charles.

However, the source noted several of her trips were supported fully by the foreign office as she supported British interests abroad.