Charles treats Prince George as 'future' King

William and Kate have three children — George,10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5

When Princess Kate and Prince William welcomed their first child, Prince George, royal expert observations noted King Charles' softer side emerging instantly.

He displayed this through investing in incredibly thoughtful and lavish gifts for the young royal, all deemed fitting for a future king.

Before ascending to the throne, Charles had long been a vocal advocate on weighty issues like the climate crisis, demonstrating a depth of sensitivity that might not have been immediately apparent. This "soppy" side, as described by the expert, underscores his true depth of feeling.

One particularly touching gift was bestowed upon George when he turned one. As the Prince of Wales at the time, Charles reportedly spared no expense in gifting him a Shepherds Hut valued at £18,000, according to reports from OK Magazine.

Installed on the grounds of Highgrove House, Charles' residence in Gloucestershire, this Victorian-inspired hut has served as a playhouse for George and his siblings, Charlotte and Louis.

But this wasn't the only extravagant play space provided by Charles. Another notable feature on the property is an incredible treehouse, originally built for Harry and William to enjoy during their childhood visits.

"When you've had a wonderful experience in life, it's natural to want to replicate it for your children and grandchildren. Charles had a magical relationship with his grandmother, the Queen Mother. And I'm sure his dearest wish is to give George – and his other grandchildren – a similar strong and loving relationship," explained royal expert Jennie Bond.

She also said that in her view, Charles's sensitive nature may be another factor, adding: "For all his serious ponderings on the state of the world and in spite of his heavy workload, Charles is quite a soppy old thing really and I'm sure he hugely values the time he has available to spend with his grandchildren."

The playhouse isn't the only gift that Charles bestowed on his eldest grandchild. When George was born, Charles planted a wood in his name - nodding to the King's environmental interests, and his passion for creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

While Charles's dedication as a grandparent is clear, William has previously said he wished his father would ease up on his workload, allowing him to spend more time with his grandchildren. In a documentary released in 2018, to mark Charles' 70th birthday.

William said, "when he's there, he's brilliant" with his grandchildren, but noted he was "working heavily" on getting Charles to slow down and spend more time with them, noting "we need him there as much as possible".