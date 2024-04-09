Meghan Markle hits brakes on rebrand as 'cancer cloud' hovers over royals

Meghan Markle hits brakes on lifestyle brand amid royal family cancer scare

Meghan Markle is not taking any chances when it comes to bringing her latest venture to success.



According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the Duchess of Sussex might pull the brakes on her lifestyle brand, American Riveira Orchard, for a time being to avoid looking “opportunistic”.

She initially launched an Instagram account for the brand in March, only days before her estranged sister-in-law Kate Middleton unveiled her cancer diagnosis to the world.

It was predicted that the Suits alum will officially kick off her brand on April 7, the same day as the launch of her now-defuncted blog, The Tig.

However, the To Di For Daily podcast host told the Daily Express: “Meghan knows that if she appears even remotely opportunistic while the Royal Family has a cancer cloud hovering, she will be vilified, and it will result in another very public professional failure.”

“Pursuing a commercial venture in a time of heartache for the family could be the last nail in the Sussexes’ coffin as far as reputation is concerned,” Kinsey explained.