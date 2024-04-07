'Not bullet, bomb-proof': Police report on vehicle transporting Chinese citizens

Security personnel cordon off the area of site of the suicide attack in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 26, 2024. —AFP

In a concerning development, a police report has revealed that the vehicle whose passengers included Chinese citizens and which was targeted by a suicide bomber in Shangla's Bisham city was neither bullet nor bomb-proof.

The police report says that the buses part of the convoy carrying Chinese nationals was quipped with close circuit television (CCTV) cameras, adding that the targeted bus was travelling at a distance of 15 feet from the other bus and fell into a 300-feet-deep ditch after a suicide bomber crashed his explosives-laden vehicle into it.

It is pertinent to know that this is the second inquiry report of the incident which has been sent to the federal government as it strives to improve security measures for foreign nationals in the country, especially Chinese nationals.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as per Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, ordered disciplinary action against senior police officers for “negligence” in light of an inquiry report over the March 26 incident which killed five Chinese citizens, including a woman, and a Pakistani driver.

"The PM has directed to take action against the regional police officer (RPO) Hazara Division; district police officer of Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan; director security, Dasu Hydropower Project and commandant special security unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 15 days," the minister said while speaking to the media in Lahore.

Also, the report says that the authorities have gathered the parts of the vehicle used by the attacker to target the Chinese convoy at the incident site which is located at a distance of around six and 77 kilometres from Bisham police station, and Dassu dam, respectively.

Earlier this week, Geo News, citing sources, reported the "arrest" of more than 10 terrorists, facilitators involved in the deadly attack by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The CTD sources added that the terrorist commander, responsible for bringing the suicide bomber to Pakistan from Afghanistan, has also been arrested as well as four other facilitators.

The arrests came as the country's civil and military leadership reacted strongly to the attack vowing that the perpetrators responsible for the heinous attack would be brought to justice.

PM Shehbaz has directed authorities concerned to provide Chinese nationals with foolproof security in Pakistan via a comprehensive action plan for regular audit of security standard operating procedures.