Meghan Markle to reunite with royal family to boost new business

Meghan Markle is delaying unparalleled PR benefit for her new business by expressing reluctance about reunion with the royal family.

Speaking to The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick claimed the Duchess of Sussex’ association with the royals could help boost sales for products in her lifestyle brand, American Riveira Orchard.

He said, "From a shrewd business perspective, it's good for Meghan to be associated with the Royal Family. Her new company will benefit from the added visibility.

“People will not only be making an emotional connection to the Duchess with their purchases but to the royal dynasty,” the expert explained.

Ryan added: "Why Markle would be nervous about returning to the UK is beyond me. Reuniting with the house she and Harry tried to burn down benefits them more than anyone else.

Meghan is said to be currently weighing her options as Prince Harry prepares to visit his home country next month for the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.

A source recently told the Daily Express that the uncertainty around the former actress’ return to the UK soil is owed to security concerns as well as impending wrath of the British public.