Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage ‘under strain’ over big decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be at an impasse concerning a major life decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from their royal duties back in 2020, are unable to make a concrete plan for their UK return, per royal author Tom Quinn.

The author told The Mirror that given that the Sussexes are unable to come on the same page, it will become a cause of a big strain on their marriage.

“Meghan was pretty adamant when she said she will never return to the UK so it’s very unlikely she will accompany Harry,” Quinn told the outlet.

“Although he will want her to come with him for moral support - this is one of the major areas of tension between the couple.”

Prince Harry, who resides with Meghan in his Montecito mansion alongside with their two children, reportedly plans on moving back to his home country, especially after his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

The Duke has often returned to the UK for work and his court battles but Meghan has not once accompanied him on his travels.

And as per royal author Omid Scobie, she “never wants to set foot again in England.”

The last time Meghan was in the UK was to attend the funeral service of late Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry, who is set to travel back to UK in May, is able to convince Meghan on at least one trip across the pond.