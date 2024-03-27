King Charles, Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis leave royal family vulnerable

King Charles and Princess Kate's, who have stepped back from public duties following their cancer treatment, are putting other working royals to the real test with their absence from royal engagements.



There's not doubt at all that the sudden royal health crises have rocked the monarchy and given birth to several questions about it's survival in the future.



Ailsa Anderson, a former spokeswoman for the late Queen Elizabeth, told People: "[The royal family] is vulnerable at the moment."

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis comes on the heels of the King's own health battle, which was revealed in early February.



The monarchy is said to be going through one of its biggest crises in recent memory as two of its most senior working members are essentially out of action following their cancer treatments.



Future King William has also cut back on his royal duties to support his wife Kate Middleton and their children.



"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery," said a palace spokesperson.

There are still speculations that the royal family could reveal some more shocking details to the public in coming future as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have faces calls to step up to support the monarchy as Queen Camilla has shouldered heavy burden.